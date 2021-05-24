Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,577. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

