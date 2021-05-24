Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

