Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $153.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.05 million and the highest is $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $615.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

SBRA stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

