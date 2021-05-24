Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of WLMS opened at $4.87 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

