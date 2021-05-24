Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58).

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.06 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

