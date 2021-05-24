Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Buy

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,811. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.