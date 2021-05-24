ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.31 million and $31,815.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

