Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

