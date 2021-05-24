Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Shares of ZS opened at $170.08 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

