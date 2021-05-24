Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

