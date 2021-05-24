Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

