Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,357 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.50 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

