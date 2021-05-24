Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 215 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $97.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist increased their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

