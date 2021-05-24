Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,025 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.