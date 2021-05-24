Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 459 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Spire by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Spire by 15.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 192,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

