Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 856 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Premier were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

