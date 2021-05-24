Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$405.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.10 and its 200-day moving average is $413.57. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $309.84 and a 52-week high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

