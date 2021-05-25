-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of FC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

