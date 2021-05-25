$0.08 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 23,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,407. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after acquiring an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

