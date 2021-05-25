-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). IMV posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

IMV stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

