$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

MITK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 345,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

