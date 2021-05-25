$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

