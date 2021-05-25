-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,464. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

