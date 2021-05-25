$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

COG opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

