$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. 1,238,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,792. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

