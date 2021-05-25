$0.51 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $58,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Denbury stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 3.80. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

