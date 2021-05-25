-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

RPTX traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,118. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10. Insiders have sold a total of 106,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

