-$0.71 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.54). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $729.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of -0.37.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

