0xBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $505,390.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.77 or 0.00941708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09727730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

