0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0032

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $36,015.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00918424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.26 or 0.09692461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

