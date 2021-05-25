$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $86.14 on Friday. The Timken has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,654,955. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

