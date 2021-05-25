$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,810. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

