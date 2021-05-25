$1.38 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. 9,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

