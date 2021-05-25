$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.24. 1,793,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

