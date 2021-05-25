1,021 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

