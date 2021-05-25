10,875 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $8,525,074. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.