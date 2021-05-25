11,000 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

