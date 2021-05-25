11,516 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

