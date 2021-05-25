11,603 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

RA stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

