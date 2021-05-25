12,640 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $245.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.