14,336 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $1,667,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

