$155.47 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $155.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $628.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.45 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MANH stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,874. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average is $116.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

