17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YQ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 14,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,827. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

