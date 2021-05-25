174 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.