1ST Source Bank Acquires 158 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

