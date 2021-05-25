1ST Source Bank Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.