1ST Source Bank Has $2.13 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

