1ST Source Bank Has $473,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

