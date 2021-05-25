1ST Source Bank Purchases 203 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 112.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $872.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

