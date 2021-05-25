1ST Source Bank Sells 48 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 6.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Humana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

HUM stock opened at $442.79 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.